This Week in Statehouse Action: Good Grief edition

Kill the state’s permanent early voting list (despite the fact that they may have requested to be sent a mail-in ballot in every election, if a voter skips four consecutive elections—including primaries, so that’s actually two elections for independents—they’ll be removed from the list).
Shorten the vote-by-mail period by requiring counties send out ballots 22 days ahead of an election (instead of the current 27 days).
After all, you’re stuck in the superminority in both the state House (37 D/23 R) and Senate (18 D/12 R), which means you both can’t effectively advance your conservative agenda and are far short of the votes needed to block Democrats’ bills.
What to do?
Well, you could look for ways to find common ground with Democrats on some of your issues, or
You could work to sell Oregon voters on your legislative agenda and priorities and so you could win more elections.
Alas, the preferred method of Oregon Republicans fight Democratic power has clearly become taking their ball and going home, so to speak.
Traditionally, legislative walkouts/boycotts are sparingly used by lawmakers to object and call attention to something specifically odious (happy 10 year anniversary of the Wisconsin walkout, by the by!).
In Oregon, however, Republicans resort to this extreme measure with some regularity.
In fact, their walkout this week marks the fourth time in three years they’ve refused to do their jobs instead of engage in meaningful debate with their Democratic counterparts.
In past years, the state Senate denied the chamber a voting quorum (two-thirds of members) to block landmark environmental legislation.
Just after Democrats attempted to gavel in session on Thursday, the Senate GOP caucus sent Brown a letter with a list of demands, including that she open schools, change how vaccines are being administered, and demonstrate “more urgency” regarding the state’s economic recovery.
… never mind that their demands all concern executive actions, which are extremely not the legislature’s purview.
As of this writing, there’s no word on when Republicans will end their impotent tantrum and actually get to doing the people’s business in Salem.
Bad news for Chuck, though, if he’s trying to use facial recognition to find someone in Virginia: both the state House and Senate have unanimously passed a measure banning use of the technology by local law enforcement.
Women currently make up about 30% of lawmakers nationwide, up from 25% in 2018.
But even better than raw numbers is the fact that women are wielding real power—the authority to set agendas and use their leverage to shape legislation and get bills passed.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 87 women currently serve in leadership roles nationwide—speaker of the House, president of the Senate, speaker pro tempore, Senate president pro tempore, or majority or minority leader.
Approximately 2,259 women are serving in state legislatures this year.
1,509 are Democrats,
729 are Republicans,
seven belong to a third party, and
14 are technically nonpartisan because they serve in Nebraska’s unicameral, ostensibly party-free legislature.
Nevada leads the nation in women representation, with more than half of its lawmakers—60.3%—being women.
West Virginia, at 12% women lawmakers, comes in dead last.
Welp, that’s a wrap for this week.
And speaking of wrap … If you can do it safely, maybe wrap your arms around someone you love today.
Or if a hug isn’t in the cards, just let them know how important they are to you.
Stuff’s still kind of on fire these days, so signaling to someone you care about that they’re a priority despite [[waves hands]] everything has special resonance right now.
And you making it all the way to the end here? That has special resonance, too.
