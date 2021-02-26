The MyPillow Guy is ‘definitely’ just the beginning: Dominion CEO promises more lawsuits

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 03:00 Hits: 4

The CEO of Dominion Voting Systems—which is either a nondescript electronic voting company or a Borg-like collection of sentient machines powered by Hugo Chavez’s ghost, depending on whom you ask—is clearly done playing games. But what he’s not done doing is suing the pants off his company’s detractors. (Not literally, of course. I mean, the company sued Rudy Giuliani, and the one thing you want to leave that guy with is pants. Can you imagine what’s going on under there? His urologist probably needs a sword and mirror shield, like he’s skulking into Medusa’s lair or something.)

Turns out you can’t just make up brutally dishonest fables about a company that’s minding its own business and contributing to the most secure election in American history.

Go figure.

Anyway, don’t expect the lawsuits to stop flying because—you know—these people are awful.

From VICE News:

The election tech company has already sued Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell, and MyPillow CEO Lindell over their baseless claims of election conspiracy, for a total of around $4 billion since January. But the CEO of the company at the center of debunked election fraud claims told CNBC Tuesday that Dominion’s latest lawsuit against Lindell is “definitely not the last,” and that they’re “not ruling anyone out.” “The reputational damage alone has been devastating to us,” Dominion CEO John Poulos told CNBC. “We are seeing untold damage unfolding every day with our customers and the effects that they are having with a lot of constituents, who unfortunately watch these videos...they can be forgiven for believing them.”

While I don’t think Lindell really knows what he’s doing, any more than I thought Lennie from Of Mice and Men was deliberately trying to kill puppies, he still deserves what’s coming to him. I sometimes like to unhook my brain, too. But when I do, I smoke some ganja and watch Harold and Kumar or something. What I don’t do is try to overthrow the legitimate government of the United States in order to permanently install a moist sack of farts in the White House.

But Lindell—and Rudy and Powell—have different ideas.

When asked who was next on his target list, Poulos simply said, “We’re not ruling anybody out.” But this tweet may be instructive:

Dominion just sent letters to the social platforms asking them to preserve posts, and offered a glimpse at their target list: pic.twitter.com/W3WzepFgiL February 4, 2021

Ooh, what a smorgasbord. I see Donny Boy made the list! Sad!

Here’s the interview with Poulos. When the interviewer asks Poulos if Fox News is on his list, he smiles a wry smile and repeats, “We are not ruling anybody out.”

Schaden-Friday is still a day away, but consider this a little gift under your tree for Schaden-Friday Eve.

”This guy is a natural. Sometimes I laugh so hard I cry." — Bette Midler on author Aldous J. Pennyfarthing via Twitter. Need a thorough Trump cleanse? Thanks to Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, Dear F*cking Lunatic, Dear Pr*sident A**clown and Dear F*cking Moron, you can purge the Trump years from your soul sans the existential dread. Only laughs from here on out. Click those links, yo!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018048