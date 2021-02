Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 11:56 Hits: 2

Wind and solar farms do not generate enough electricity at all times and in all weather conditions. Germany's energy transition hinges on the storage of power from renewables — and batteries come to the rescue.

