Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 15:02 Hits: 2

The HBO documentary looks into the sexual assault accusations made by Dylan Farrow against her father, Woody Allen, who has now reacted to the miniseries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/allen-vs-farrow-and-woody-allen-s-celebrity-privilege/a-56652617?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf