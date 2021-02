Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 22:11 Hits: 2

The lockdown is hitting the hotel sector hard. One in three hotels is currently closed, while others have only a handful of guests. The hotels are fighting for a future — even if no one yet knows when that might happen.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-berlin-s-hotels-are-fighting-to-survive-in-the-covid-lockdown/a-56654743?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf