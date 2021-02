Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 21:52 Hits: 2

Bayern Munich returned to form in sensational fashion, securing a huge win over Lazio in Italy that effectively sealed their spot in the knockout rounds. Jamal Musiala impressed in place of the absent Thomas Müller.

