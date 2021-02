Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 00:53 Hits: 2

AstraZeneca has reportedly told the EU that it expects to deliver half of the coronavirus shots it was due to supply in the second quarter. The vaccine manufacturer had also faced shortfalls in the first quarter.

