Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 06:34 Hits: 2

Thousands of refugees and migrants wait in Bosnia for the possibility to enter the EU. Disagreements over how to distribute aid threaten to leave many in cold — if it weren't for volunteers working on their own.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bosnia-refugee-aid-groups-under-pressure/a-56669013?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf