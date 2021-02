Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:28 Hits: 3

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India announced new rules on Thursday to regulate content on social media, making Facebook, WhatsApp and others more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/26/india-tightens-regulatory-grip-on-facebook-whatsapp-with-new-rules