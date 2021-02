Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:29 Hits: 2

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is ready to welcome British tourists this summer regardless of whether they have had a coronavirus vaccine, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis was quoted as saying on Thursday. Read full story

