Category: World Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 22:38 Hits: 1

The United States House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday (Feb 22) approved legislation with US$1.9 trillion in new COVID-19 relief, advancing one of President Joe Biden's top priorities towards a full House vote on passage expected later this week.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-us-house-budget-panel-approves-bill-14259748