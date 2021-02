Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 03:23 Hits: 1

Guinea will launch an Ebola vaccination drive Tuesday after a flight delayed by a Saharan dust storm arrived carrying thousands of jabs, as the West African country fights to stamp out a resurgence of the deadly virus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/delayed-ebola-vaccination-drive-to-begin-in-guinea-14261580