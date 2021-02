Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 05:10 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday (Feb 23) it was ordering immediate inspections of Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights after an engine failed on a United flight on Saturday. Operators must conduct a thermal acoustic ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/faa-orders-immediate-inspections-boeing-777-engines-14270066