Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021

New variants of COVID-19 risk a third wave of infections, and so Germany must proceed carefully so that a new complete nationwide shutdown does not become necessary, Chancellor Angela Merkel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

