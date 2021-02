Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 17:20 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff said in documents published on Wednesday (Feb 24), paving the way for its approval for emergency use. The FDA's panel of independent experts meets on Friday ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/johnson-johnson-one-shot-covid-19-vaccine-effective-safe-fda-14272420