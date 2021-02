Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 00:13 Hits: 1

The Australian Parliament on Thursday passed the news media and digital platforms mandatory bargaining code that would make it compulsory for Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for content.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-parliament-news-media-bargain-code-facebook-google-14276558