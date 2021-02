Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 17:01 Hits: 3

While many Americans wait for the next round of pandemic aid from the federal government, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is stepping in with $1,000 relief checks for those who most need it.

