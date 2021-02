Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 13:45 Hits: 1

Pashinyan has faced calls to quit from critics angered by his handling of last year's Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/25/nikol-pashinyan-from-street-protester-to-embattled-armenian-pm