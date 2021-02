Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:50 Hits: 1

Former US President Donald Trump’s bombastic, go-it-alone strategy toward China, particularly on trade, was fundamentally flawed. Because an open multilateral trading system benefits the entire global economy, the Biden administration’s surest route to lessening bilateral tensions runs through the World Trade Organization.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-china-trade-relations-reset-must-be-via-wto-by-anne-o-krueger-2021-02