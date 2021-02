Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 13:41 Hits: 1

Austrian authorities have placed Boris Mazo, a former employee of the Russian Culture Ministry who is wanted in Russia for fraud and embezzlement, into pre-extradition detention despite the insistence of his defense team he cannot be transported for medical reasons.

