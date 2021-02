Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 17:26 Hits: 4

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian called on soldiers to "do your job" and defend the country after a group of army officers wrote a letter calling for his resignation. Addressing a group of some 20,000 supporters in Yerevan, Pashinian accused the officers of a coup attempt, and said Armenians would not allow the military to take over the country.

