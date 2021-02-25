Biden Revokes Trump's Visa Ban Affecting Green Card Applicants

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:48 Hits: 3

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked "Proclamation 10014", an executive action by his predecessor banning legal immigration for family members of U.S. citizens and residents.

Biden pointed out that former President Donald Trump's order blocking green card applicants and temporary foreign workers does not advance U.S. interests.

"To the contrary, it harms the United States, including by preventing certain family members of United States citizens and lawful permanent residents from joining their families here," Biden said.

"It also harms industries in the United States that utilize talent from around the world. And it harms individuals who were selected to receive the opportunity to apply for, and those who have likewise received, immigrant visas through the Fiscal Year 2020 Diversity Visa Lottery," he added.

The Trump administration, which twice extended the suspension that is set to expire on March 31, insisted that the ban was necessary to protect American workers and the U.S. labor market during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The admission of workers within several nonimmigrant visa categories also posed a risk of displacing and disadvantaging U.S. workers during the economic recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak," Trump said in a proclamation issued last year.

On April 22, 2020, through "Proclamation 10014", Trump attempted to reduce migration flows to the United States and asylum applications.

