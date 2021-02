Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 06:30 Hits: 1

European Union leaders sought to inject new energy and a fresh sense of unity into the bloc’s lagging coronavirus vaccination efforts Thursday as concern mounts that new variants might spread faster than authorities can adapt.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210225-covid-19-eu-summit-to-debate-slow-vaccine-rollout-travel-certificates