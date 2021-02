Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 18:45 Hits: 3

The more contagious British variant "now accounts for about half of people infected with Covid-19 in France", Prime Minister Jean Castex said during a press conference on Thursday. The same variant had represented fewer than 40 percent of cases according to numbers released a week ago.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210225-uk-variant-accounts-for-about-half-of-france-s-covid-19-cases-pm-says