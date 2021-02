Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 12:20 Hits: 1

NEW JERSEY: Pfizer and BioNTech said on Thursday (Feb 25) they are testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to better understand the immune response against new variants of the virus. They are also in talks with regulatory authorities about testing a vaccine modified to protect specifically ...

