Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 13:00 Hits: 1

LONDON: Britain announced on Thursday (Feb 25) further sanctions against members of Myanmar's military after it seized power in a coup at the start of this month. The British Foreign Office said it would sanction a further six military figures, adding to 19 previously listed, and that the trade ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/myanmar-military-coup-uk-britain-more-sanctions-14281584