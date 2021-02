Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 15:40 Hits: 2

Rather than worrying about the prospects of higher long-term expected inflation, the US Federal Reserve is exuding confidence that it can maintain price stability should the need ever arise. It should think again, before the inflation genie has escaped from the bottle.

