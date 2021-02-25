Woman turns in ex-boyfriend after he called her a 'moron' while he was storming the Capitol

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 15:54 Hits: 6

On Jan. 6, Richard Michetti, of Delco, Penn., was among the angry mob of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol but at some point during the siege, he took a moment to text an insult to his ex-girlfriend and she returned the gesture by turning him into the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to The Washington Post, Michetti sent his ex-girlfriend photos and footage of the civil unrest that was erupting at the U.S. Capitol as he reiterated former President Donald Trump's claims about the election being stolen. Michetti claimed, "If you can't see the election was stolen you're a moron."

Court documents show that around 2:06 p.m., he sent a text message that read, "It's going down here." The criminal report also highlights a number of other messages from Michetti's text records. Hours after the siege when Trump asked his supporters to "go home," Michetti allegedly sent the woman multiple videos.

"We stormed the building they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs," he admitted in one of the text messages. Later that evening, he sent another message that read, "This is tyranny."

He added, "They … told us 'we rigged the election and there's nuthin' you can do about it' what do you think should be done?"

On Jan. 11, just days after the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Michetti's ex-girlfriend participated in an interview with FBI Special Agents. During the interview, she viewed a number of photos and videos submitted by anonymous sources and was able to identify her ex-boyfriend.

According to federal agents, Michetti was seen "in various parts of the building, including the Rotunda." The FBI was also able to obtain "a receipt from Michetti's one-night stay at a hotel one block away from the Capitol that showed he had checked out on the day of the insurrection."

Michetti was arrested and charged with "knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of Congress." He has been released on bond with an electronic monitoring device. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Mar. 1 in Washington, D.C.



Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/02/woman-turns-in-ex-and-called-her-a-moron-while-he-was-storming-the-capitol/