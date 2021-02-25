Security forces crack down on protesters in Myanmar, killing a 16-year-old

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 11:52 Hits: 5

Myanmar security forces carried out a bloody crackdown on a protest against the military coup held in the Yadanarbon shipyard in Mandalay on February 20, 2021. They opened fire on the crowd, killing at least two people, including a 16-year-old. The FRANCE 24 Observers team reconstructed this day of violence using images posted online by eyewitnesses.

