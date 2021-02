Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 14:25 Hits: 5

France's Six Nations game against Scotland was postponed after another player tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number infected to 11, organisers said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210225-six-nations-france-v-scotland-postponed-over-covid-19-after-11th-player-infected