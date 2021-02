Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 15:37 Hits: 6

Morocco plans to allow the farming, export and domestic sale of cannabis for medical and industrial use, the government said on Thursday, a move it hopes will help impoverished farmers in the Rif mountains amid a growing legal global market for the drug.

