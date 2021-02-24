UN Demands Israel Stop Demolitions of Palestinian Homes

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 22:10 Hits: 1

The United Nations (UN) Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, Lynn Hastings, demanded Israel to stop the demolitions of Palestinian homes and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected.

The UN representative also requested Israel to facilitate the distribution of water and food to vulnerable communities from the so-called area C, inside the West Bank and under the control of the Zionist government,

This demand followed Hastings' visit to the Humsa al-Baqaia area, north of Jericho, where Israel demolished homes and other properties and also confiscated vital resources for its inhabitants to pave the way for its expansionist plans.

"This is a maneuver intended to drive them from their homes and lands, despite repeated calls by the international community to cease such actions in accordance with international law," she emphasized.

This week, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mohammad Shtayyeh, denounced that uniformed Israeli soldiers left hundreds of Palestinian families homeless amid the scourges of Covid-19 and even during a recent storm, which was accompanied by snowfall.

The leader also requested UN support to implement protection mechanisms for his people in the face of what he called a wave of terror perpetrated by Israeli settlers bent on expanding their settlements in the West Bank.

Shtayyeh warned that the Zionist state undermines the possibility of finding a way out of the long conflict because it is pursuing fait accompli policies that would make the establishment of an independent territory for the Palestinians on the pre-1967 borders unfeasible.

However, he reiterated the PNA's willingness to dialogue with the counterpart under the UN's auspices and based on the resolutions issued by that body, including Resolution 2334, which declares the settlements in the West Bank illegal.

