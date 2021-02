Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 10:08 Hits: 5

German army doctors were welcomed with open arms in Portugal when they recently came to help fight the pandemic. But the fact that they are working in a clinic owned by a Chinese conglomerate has drawn criticism.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/portugal-controversy-over-german-medics-in-private-clinic/a-56684673?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf