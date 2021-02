Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 10:18 Hits: 6

Many children in Africa dream of making a career as a football player in Europe. Having realized that dream, Kenyan international Johanna Omolo has set up a football school, helping those back home a better chance.

