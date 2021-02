Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 02:21 Hits: 2

President Joe Biden on Wednesday lifted a freeze on green cards issued by his predecessor during the pandemic that lawyers said was blocking most legal immigration to the United States.

