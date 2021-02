Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 10:13 Hits: 6

Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan accused the military of an attempted coup and urged supporters to take to the streets Thursday, after months of tensions over his handling of last year's war with Azerbaijan.

