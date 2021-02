Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 11:06 Hits: 10

IBACH, Germany (Reuters) - Just over two weeks after his poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent in Siberia, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny began to respond to the words of his wife Yulia and wake from a drug-induced coma. Read full story

