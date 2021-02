Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 03:34 Hits: 2

Athletes are being encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics but it will not be compulsory, IOC Vice President John Coates said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/covid-19-vaccines-encouraged-not-compulsory-tokyo-olympics-14277872