Thursday, 25 February 2021

Mafia-type organisations, often based in eastern Europe, are likely to have been behind a recent wave of cyber attacks on French hospitals, rather than foreign powers, said the French minister for digital technology Cedric O on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210225-mafia-type-groups-likely-behind-cyber-attacks-on-french-hospitals-minister-says