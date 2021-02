Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 08:39 Hits: 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia's armed forces called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government in a statement on Thursday, the Interfax news agency reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/25/armenia039s-armed-forces-demand-resignation-of-pm-and-government---ifax