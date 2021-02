Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 07:12 Hits: 3

Authorities in the German capital have announced a ban on the radical Islamist group Jama'atu Berlin following a series of dawn raids.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-salafist-group-outlawed-after-police-raids/a-56683520?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf