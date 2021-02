Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 08:44 Hits: 3

A former member of the Syrian secret police has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for being an accomplice to crimes against humanity in his homeland. The trial in Koblenz is the first of its kind worldwide.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-court-hands-down-historic-syrian-torture-verdict/a-56670243?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf