Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 17:14 Hits: 6

Health Minister Jens Spahn says antigen tests will allow people to "win back" part of their lives. He warned, however, that the pandemic is not over, imploring people to remain vigilant.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-home-tests-will-give-germany-more-freedom/a-56677136?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf