Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 11:35 Hits: 3

France is coming to terms with the fact that sexual assault and rape cases are often known about but ignored. The situation at the prestigious Sciences Po university has been under the spotlight after one of its top professors was accused of abusing his stepson. The school's director then resigned after admitting that he knew about the case and did not act. Meanwhile, dozens of alleged victims of sexual assault on Sciences Po's regional French campuses have been speaking out under the hashtag #SciencesPorcs or "science pigs". It was launched by Anna Toumazoff, who joined us for Perspective.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/perspective/20210224-breaking-the-code-of-silence-over-sexual-violence-at-elite-french-universities