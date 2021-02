Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 12:52 Hits: 3

The French government sent police reinforcements on Tuesday evening to two Paris suburbs to try break a cycle of gang violence after two 14-year-olds were stabbed to death in separate brawls.

