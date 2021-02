Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 15:39 Hits: 3

Investigators have seized 23 tonnes of cocaine in a record haul of the drug in Europe, with a street value of billions of euros, German customs said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210224-german-investigators-seize-23-tonnes-of-cocaine-in-record-european-haul