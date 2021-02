Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 17:25 Hits: 6

The region around the northern French port of Dunkirk will start enforcing a weekend lockdown from this weekend to halt a spike in Covid-19 infections, Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210224-france-puts-dunkirk-area-under-lockdown-amid-alarming-covid-19-situation