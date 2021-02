Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 15:15 Hits: 2

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has been enslaving political prisoners, including children, in coal production to boost exports and earn foreign currency as part of a system directly linked to its nuclear and missile programmes, a South Korea-based human rights group said on Thursday. Read full story

