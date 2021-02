Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 19:36 Hits: 1

New Zealand will use its platform as host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the coming months to seek a global approach to COVID-19 vaccinations that would eliminate tariffs on goods needed to fight the coronavirus.

