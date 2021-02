Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 23:06 Hits: 2

Australia launched its public roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday (Feb 22) amid protests over the campaign, including a vocal show of opposition by crowds at the final of the Australian Open.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-starts-vaccine-roll-out-amid-controversy-14253444